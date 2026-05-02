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Villas with pool in Nea Michaniona, Greece

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Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 460 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Nea Michaniona, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Nea Michaniona, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 340 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 340 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki. Ground floor consis…
$495,898
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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