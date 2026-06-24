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Villas with pool in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

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Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 1 381 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 1381 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, li…
$18,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

with Mountain view
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