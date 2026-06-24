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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Zografos, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Zografos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 375 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 375 sq.meters in Athens. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$3,19M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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