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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

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3 bedroom townthouse in Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anaxos Skoutarou, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 100 m²
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the Dodecanese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-…
$1,42M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Western Lesvos, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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