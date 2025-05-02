Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

Municipal Unit of Vocha
5
Municipal Unit of Velos
4
3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 175 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 175 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 4 levels.
$260,936
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$234,842
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 115 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . The maisonette has 3 levels.
$123,162
