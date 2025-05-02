Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

Municipal Unit of Vocha
15
Municipal Unit of Velos
6
Vrachati
10
6 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 135 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$229,624
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey house of 400 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$834,995
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 269 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale 2-storey house of 269 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedroom…
$281,811
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 128 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 128 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Ground floor consists of one bedroo…
$336,393
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 296 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-storey house of 296 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of l…
$521,872
Cottage 12 bedrooms in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Cottage 12 bedrooms
Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece
Rooms 16
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 3
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 510 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Ground floor consists of 6…
$939,369
Properties features in Municipality of Velo and Vocha, Greece

