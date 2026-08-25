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Seaview penthouses in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 85 m²
Beautifully renovated seaview 85 sq.m. penthouse on the 4th floor, offering stunning sea vie…
$635 713
VAT
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 202 m²
Floor 5/6
A magical apartment on 2 levels (5th and 6th floor), in the most beautiful and most expensiv…
$2,97M
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Properties features in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

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