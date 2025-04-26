Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece

8 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$678,433
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 159 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 159 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$635,448
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$1,77M
Apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Area 220 m²
A bright top floor, split level apartment with a private landscaped garden, swimming pool an…
$2,30M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 92 m²
Voula Nea Kalymnos south of Athens, under construction apartment of 92 sq.m. 2nd floor, on a…
$635,448
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 135 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$884,689
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Vari - Voula - Vouliagmeni, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 179 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction duplex of 179 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$2,23M
