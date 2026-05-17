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Seaview apartments in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

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2 bedroom apartment in Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale apartment of 55 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$348,309
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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Properties features in Municipality of Pylos and Nestor, Greece

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