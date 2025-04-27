Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece

Panorama Municipal Unit
14
Chortiatis Municipal Unit
16
Pylaia Municipal Unit
12
14 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 234 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$521,872
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 176 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$301,738
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 235 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 235 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$250,498
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2 two-storey townhouses of 80 sq.m each, in suburbs of Thessaloniki. The townhouses…
$206,747
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 180 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$260,936
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 200 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$386,185
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 400 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 400 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 4 l…
$620,225
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 210 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
Price on request
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 105 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$178,808
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$262,624
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$234,685
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 l…
$187,874
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in the suburbs of Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 3 l…
$357,616
3 bedroom townthouse in Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Municipality of Pylaia - Chortiatis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 150 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Thessaloniki . The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground f…
$309,561
