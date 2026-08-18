Apartments for sale in Municipality of Philadelfia - Chalkidona, Greece

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Apartments in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Nea Chalkidona
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17 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 220 m²
For sale apartment of 220 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor…
$519,512
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 204 m²
For sale apartment of 204 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$704,883
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 180 m²
For sale apartment of 180 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. The owners will be …
$194,817
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
DD CO DEDD CO DE
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
For sale apartment of 80 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. It…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 46 m²
Apartment for sale of 46 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the third floo…
$153,699
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 126 m²
For sale duplex of 126 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 1st floor and 2nd floo…
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the ground floor.…
$153,492
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 50 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 50 square meters in Athens under construction. The apartm…
$297,067
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 110 m²
For sale apartment of 110 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the loft floor. …
$217,250
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
For sale under construction apartment of 74 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated o…
$342,406
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 200 m²
For sale apartment of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 4th floor. I…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$354,213
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 100 m²
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout. There are: solar pa…
$377,827
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Area 49 m²
Apartment for sale of 49 square meters in Athens. The apartment is located on the fifth floo…
$137,108
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 85 m²
For sale apartment of 85 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. It…
$218,431
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
For sale apartment of 137 sq.meters in Attica. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$389,634
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/5
🇬🇷 Property under the Golden Visa in Nea Philadelphia, AthensInvesting in the European futur…
$276,489
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Property types in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona

2 BHK
3 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Nea Philadelfia - Nea Chalkidona, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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