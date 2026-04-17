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Seaview Villas for Sale in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

Pallini Municipal Unit
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Villa 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Pallini, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 550 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 550 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Pallini, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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