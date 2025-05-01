Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Palaio Faliro
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

2 BHK
18
3 BHK
25
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 81 m²
Number of floors 7
New low-rise residence close to a park and a marina, Paleo Faliro, Greece We offer new apar…
$405,711
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 7
New apartments and duplexes in a residential complex with parking, Paleo Faliro, Attica, Gre…
$642,895
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go