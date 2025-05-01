Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece

6 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 165 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 7th floor and 8th floo…
$526,738
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 205 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 8th floor and 9th floo…
$1,25M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 142 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 142 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. I…
$333,998
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 6/2
For sale apartment of 120 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$459,247
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 104 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 10th floor. …
$568,346
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Palaio Faliro, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale under construction apartment of 108 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$474,903
