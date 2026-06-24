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Townhouses with pool for sale in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece

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4 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 240 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 240 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nea Smyrni, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 245 m²
For sale under construction maisonette of 245 sq.meters in Athens. The maisonette has 3 leve…
$1,53M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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