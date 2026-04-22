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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Nafpaktia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 160 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 160 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of 2 bedro…
$242,045
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Grekodom Development
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