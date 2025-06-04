Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Lavreotiki
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

Municipal Unit of Keratea
20
Lavreotiki Municipal Unit
7
Municipal Unit of Ayios Konstantinos
3
Keratea
3
Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Number of floors 2
Discover Your Dream Home by the Aegean Sea! Located  40 km from the heart of Athens and j…
$8,56M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Lavreotiki, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go