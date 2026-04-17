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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece

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Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Kallithea, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 760 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 760 sq.meters in Athens. Semi-basement consists of one storeroom.…
$5,02M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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