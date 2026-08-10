Cottages for sale in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Kalavryta, Greece

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Municipal Unit of Kalavryta
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4 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 222 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 222 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$271,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 148 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 148 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$118,071
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kalavryta, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kalavryta, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 150 m²
Kalavryta Peloponnese settlement Kalyvitis detached house of 150 sq.m. on a plot of 1000 sq.…
$291,341
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