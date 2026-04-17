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Villas for sale in Municipality of Ilion, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$294,478
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Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$341,594
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Villa 1 bedroom in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 1 bedroom
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$292,201
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
Villa 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Ilion, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 59 m²
Located in the vibrant and green neighborhood of Ilion, Curve Project, Curve Park 6 offers a…
$338,953
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
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