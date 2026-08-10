Cottages for sale in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

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Cottages in Municipality of Ilida, Greece

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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Savalia, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Savalia, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 170 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 170 sq.meters in Peloponnese. Basement consists of one storeroo…
$318,791
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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