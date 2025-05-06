Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Glyfada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

penthouses
3
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
20
20 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Number of floors 5
Duplex penthouse with a private garden and a swimming pool, Glyfada, Greece We offer a spac…
$2,54M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
Agency
3 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 67 sq.meters in Athens. Flat has interior layout
$354,873
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence close to the coast and the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments in a…
$300,267
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$2,09M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 79 m²
Number of floors 5
New low-rise residence close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex apartments …
$451,019
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 6
New residence with a view of the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer sea view apartments with bal…
$644,976
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$825,762
1 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
1 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
For sale apartment of 45 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$299,044
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. It…
$750,431
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$472,753
6 room apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
6 room apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 6
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 255 sq.meters in Athens. There are: a fireplace. The owners will be leavi…
$1,67M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4
Glyfada, Center, Apartment For Sale, 148 sq.m., Property Status: under construction, Floor: …
$1,80M
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 5
New residence with a parking close to the center of Glyfada, Greece We offer apartments wit…
$453,035
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 262 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$2,66M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 159 m²
Number of floors 5
New luxury residence with a garden near the beaches, Glyfada, Greece We offer modern flats …
$1,68M
