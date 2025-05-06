Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Glyfada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

penthouses
3
1 BHK
5
2 BHK
27
3 BHK
20
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 250 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 6th floor. I…
$2,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go