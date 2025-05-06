Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

10 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 375 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 375 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment has 2 levels. 3rd floor consist…
$2,87M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 130 m²
Floor 5
For sale duplex of 130 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 5th floor and 6th floo…
$1,37M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale under construction duplex of 200 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th…
$1,67M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 269 m²
Number of floors 6
Residence with an underground garage close to the sea, Glyfada, Greece We offer a duplex pe…
$2,53M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 178 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 1st floor. I…
$897,619
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 116 m²
Floor 5/1
For sale apartment of 116 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 5th floor. I…
$825,762
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 90 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale apartment of 90 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 3rd floor. It…
$472,753
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 181 m²
Floor 2
For sale under construction apartment of 181 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated …
$2,62M
4 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
4 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 262 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale duplex of 262 sq.meters in Athens. The duplex is situated on 4th floor and 5th floo…
$2,66M
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 158 m²
Floor 2
For sale apartment of 158 sq.meters in Athens. The apartment is situated on the 2nd floor. I…
$586,803
