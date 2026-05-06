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Apartments with garage for sale in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

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penthouses
4
1 BHK
67
2 BHK
40
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
UP UP
3 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Glyfada, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 1/5
Elegant Full Floor Residence in Glyfada Athens Golf Course – Private Living Near the Athenia…
$1,58M
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Properties features in Municipality of Glyfada, Greece

with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
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