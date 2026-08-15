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Townhouses for sale in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

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Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Municipality of East Mani, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 112 m²
For sale maisonette of 112 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. 2nd floo…
$306,984
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of East Mani, Greece

with Sea view
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