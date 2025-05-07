Show property on map Show properties list
Pool Villas for sale in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 285 m²
For sale this luxury villa with panoramic views & guesthouses in Posidonia Corinthia of 285s…
$457,029
Villa 6 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 6 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 327 m²
Number of floors 3
Inside the nature-covered Amoni, an independent house of three levels with a total surface o…
$979,385
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey villa of 675 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese . Semi-basement consists of …
$3,65M
Properties features in Municipality of Corinth, Greece

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
