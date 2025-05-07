Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

Corfu
32
Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Barbati, Greece
3 bedroom apartment
Barbati, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale apartment of 100 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the…
$177,261
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
2 bedroom apartment in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Floor 3
For sale apartment of 86 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. The apartment is situated on the …
$420,492
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands

1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Municipality of Central Corfu and Diapontia Islands, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go