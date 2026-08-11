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Seaview Multi-level apartments in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

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Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 182 m²
Floor 4/5
Two-level apartment with private pool and parking in a prestigious residential complexSuitab…
$1,27M
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Properties features in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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