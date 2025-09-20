Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Alimos
  4. Residential
  5. Multilevel apartments

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

Multilevel apartments Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Multilevel apartments 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Alimos, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 115 m²
Number of floors 4
Maisonette for sale, 1st and 2nd floors (2 levels), located in the Alimos – Customs – Tax Of…
$584,853
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Alimos, Greece

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go