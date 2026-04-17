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Seaview Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

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5 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$850,110
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
CoexCoex
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of living room, …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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