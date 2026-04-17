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Pool Cottages for sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

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Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 310 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 310 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$850,110
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
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