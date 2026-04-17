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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

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11 properties total found
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 239 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 239 sq.meters in Athens. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 55 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 55 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 78 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 78 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 150 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one storeroo…
$448,669
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Area 360 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 360 sq.meters in Attica. A magnificent view of the city, the …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$720,232
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Nils OttNils Ott
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 275 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 275 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 2 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 500 m²
For sale 2-storey house of 500 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 4 bedrooms, l…
$1,48M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 70 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 70 sq.meters in Attica. The house consists of 2 bedrooms, livin…
$242,045
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one bedroom,…
$897,339
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 312 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 312 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, 2…
$743,846
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipality of Agios Dimitrios, Greece

with Sea view
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