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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Kalavryta, Greece

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Cottage 5 bedrooms in Drosato, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Drosato, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 260 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 260 sq.meters on the island of Corfu. Ground floor consists of …
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
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