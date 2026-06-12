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Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inofyta, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inofyta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of one b…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

with Sea view
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