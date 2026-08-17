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Residential properties for sale in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

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houses
9
9 properties total found
Villa 2 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 2 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 298 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 298 sq.meters in Attica. Semi-basement consists of one shower WC,…
$560,837
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Dilesi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The maisonette has 2 levels. G…
$224,335
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 3 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 3 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 335 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 335 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, liv…
Price on request
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Villa 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 460 m²
For sale 4-storey villa of 460 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$814,689
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 162 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 162 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$295,177
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 1 bedroom in Inofyta, Greece
Cottage 1 bedroom
Inofyta, Greece
Bedrooms 1
Area 74 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 74 sq.meters on the Euboea island . The house consists of one b…
$141,685
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
TekceTekce
Cottage 7 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 7 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 299 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 299 sq.meters in Attica. Ground floor consists of 3 bedrooms, l…
$767,461
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Dilesi, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Dilesi, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 250 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 250 sq.meters on the Euboea island . Ground floor consists of 2…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Dilesi, Greece
Villa
Dilesi, Greece
Area 1 000 m²
For sale under construction villa of 1000 sq.meters in Attica. A view of the city, the sea…
$826,496
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Inofyta, Greece

with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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