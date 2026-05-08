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Mountain View Villas for Sale in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

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4 properties total found
Villa 8 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 8 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 8
Area 680 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 680 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of 4 bedroo…
$3,78M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa 5 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 5 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 740 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 740 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Ground floor consists of 2 bedroom…
$4,72M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Area 420 m²
For sale 3-storey villa of 420 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. A magnificent view of the city, th…
$2,30M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
AdriastarAdriastar
Villa 7 bedrooms in Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Villa 7 bedrooms
Municipality of Corinth, Greece
Bedrooms 7
Area 700 m²
For sale 5-storey villa of 700 sq.meters in Thessaloniki. Semi-basement consists of one stor…
$3,54M
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Municipal Unit of Corinth, Greece

with Sea view
with Swimming pool
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