Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipal Unit of Aegio
  4. Residential
  5. Cottage
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Cottages for Sale in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

;
Cottage Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Cottage in Temeni, Greece
Cottage
Temeni, Greece
Area 450 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 450 sq.meters in Peloponnese. A magnificent view of the mount…
$566,740
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipal Unit of Aegio, Greece

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go