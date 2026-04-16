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Terraced Penthouses for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/8
This impressive 106 sq.m. maisonette in the Depo area of Thessaloniki combines modern aesthe…
$459,576
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