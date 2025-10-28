Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Municipality of Thessaloniki
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses for sale in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/8
This impressive 106 sq.m. maisonette in the Depo area of Thessaloniki combines modern aesthe…
$459,576
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece

with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go