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Penthouses for sale in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a special accommodation in Thessaloniki that combines the scale of a country hou…
$590,359
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Agency
Atlas Construction
Languages
Русский, Українська
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 7/8
This impressive 106 sq.m. maisonette in the Depo area of Thessaloniki combines modern aesthe…
$459,576
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Properties features in Macedonia and Thrace, Greece

with Terrace
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