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Penthouses for sale in Thessaloniki, Greece

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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Municipality of Thessaloniki, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 185 m²
Floor 5/5
Looking for a special accommodation in Thessaloniki that combines the scale of a country hou…
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