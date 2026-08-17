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Residential properties for sale in Kiato, Greece

;
apartments
3
houses
10
13 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 173 m²
For sale maisonette of 173 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Ground f…
$188,913
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 4 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Area 367 m²
For sale 3-storey house of 367 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. Semi-basement consists of…
$708,425
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage 2 bedrooms in Kiato, Greece
Cottage 2 bedrooms
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 100 m²
For sale 1-storey house of 100 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The house consists of 2 b…
$206,624
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Orbis ExchangeOrbis Exchange
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 77 m²
For sale apartment of 77 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the …
$171,203
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
2 bedroom apartment in Kiato, Greece
2 bedroom apartment
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Area 104 m²
For sale apartment of 104 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The apartment is situated on the…
$425,055
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 196 m²
For sale maisonette of 196 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$212,528
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Apartment in Kiato, Greece
Apartment
Kiato, Greece
Area 66 m²
Apartment for sale with an area of 66 square meters on the Peloponnese peninsula. The apartm…
$116,560
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 105 m²
Townhouse of 105 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula is for sale. The townhouse is located on…
$314,205
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 169 m²
For sale maisonette of 169 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has one level. A mag…
$366,020
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Kiato, Greece
Townhouse
Kiato, Greece
Area 58 m²
For sale townhouse area of 58 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The townhouse is located o…
$172,970
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Villa in Kiato, Greece
Villa
Kiato, Greece
Area 190 m²
For sale 1-storey villa of 190 sq.m. on the Peloponnese peninsula. The villa consists of 4 b…
$684,930
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 150 m²
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. Semi-bas…
$288,563
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Kiato, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kiato, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 124 m²
For sale maisonette of 124 sq.meters in Eastern Peloponnese. The maisonette has 3 levels. …
$531,319
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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