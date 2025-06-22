Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Kassandra Municipal Unit
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Townhouses for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
7
Townhouse Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$541,508
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$403,251
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Estate home luxury living at its best & built in 2023, with this stone detail and modern arc…
$318,470
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$472,380
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
Townhouse 9 bedrooms in Kriopigi, Greece
Townhouse 9 bedrooms
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 9
Bathrooms count 10
Number of floors 2
Great investment in Kriopigi with mountain views in a quiet location surrounded by nature. T…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$288,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$345,644
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$253,472
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$1,50M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 3
Estate property luxury living at its best, with this stone detail and modern architecture ma…
$664,684
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Gorgeous and stunning home in the thriving seaside town of Kriopigi with 120 sq meters on 3 …
$215,312
Leave a request
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 86 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.G…
$334,122
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go