Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Kassandra Municipal Unit, Greece

Kassandreia
45 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Nea Fokea, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Nea Fokea, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 110 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 110 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$773,817
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Skala Fourkas, Greece
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Skala Fourkas, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$541,508
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$472,380
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$547,269
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 120 m²
Floor 2/1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$311,079
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Get swept away with this magnificent investment property with 135 sq meters of living area o…
$514,339
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandreia, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$345,644
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 84 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$437,815
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$472,380
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor -1
For sale under construction maisonette of 120 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maiso…
$322,601
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Siviri, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 60 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$213,147
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 250 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$576,073
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 70 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$253,472
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Welcome to this amazing designer home with a prime location in the thriving seaside town of …
$815,251
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 150 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 150 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$771,937
Townhouse 1 bedroom in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 1 bedroom
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 75 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has one level.…
$334,122
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Fourka, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Fourka, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 125 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale maisonette of 125 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$483,901
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Ultra Modern Country Home is a residential complex of newly built luxury villas, with a priv…
$369,407
3 bedroom townthouse in Kriopigi, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kriopigi, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Floor 3/1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$253,472
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 140 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 140 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 4 levels.…
$218,908
3 bedroom townthouse in Moles Kalyves, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Moles Kalyves, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
This beautiful, two-story rustic home is nestled in the middle of the glorious nature of the…
$476,330
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 92 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale maisonette of 92 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels. …
$368,687
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 139 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$864,109
3 bedroom townthouse in Siviri, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Siviri, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$345,644
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 134 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$691,287
3 bedroom townthouse in Kalandra, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kalandra, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 106 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 106 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 2 levels.…
$253,472
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Kalandra, Greece
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Kalandra, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
$254,522
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 135 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$437,815
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandra Municipality, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandra Municipality, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 360 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$1,50M
3 bedroom townthouse in Kassandreia, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Kassandreia, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 100 sq.meters in Kassandra, Chalkidiki . The maisonette has 3 levels.…
$322,601
