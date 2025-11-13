Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Ioannina Regional Unit
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garden

Houses with garden for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

Zagori Municipality
15
Ioannina Municipality
11
Ioannina
5
Pamvotida Municipal Unit
4
3 properties total found
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Zagori Municipality, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Zagori Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful Kavallari of Zagori, a unique stone single-family house of 237 sq.m. is ava…
$292,613
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
2 bedroom house in Anthrakitis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Anthrakitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque Anthrakitis of Zagori, a 103 sq.m. detached house is available for sale o…
$35,114
