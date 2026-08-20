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Townhouses for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

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Zagori Municipality
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5 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 160 m²
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. Ground floor co…
$330,598
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 130 m²
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners…
$484,091
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 60 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$236,142
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Townhouse in Elafotopos, Greece
Townhouse
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 95 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$247,949
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
3 bedroom townthouse in Anatoli, Greece
3 bedroom townthouse
Anatoli, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Area 230 m²
For sale maisonette of 230 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 3 levels. Basement consis…
$336,502
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

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