Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Greece
  3. Residential
  4. Ioannina Regional Unit
  5. Townhouses

Townhouses for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

Townhouse To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir