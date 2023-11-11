Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

House with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
House with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale a wonderful hotel in the charming area of Ano Pedina in the municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000
House with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
House with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
Townhouse for sale with an area of 130 sq.m in Epirus. Tynhouse is located on 0 levels. The …
€410,000
4 room house with mountain view in Epirus, Greece
4 room house with mountain view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 240 m²
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.m in Epirus. The first floor consists of one bedroom, a li…
€350,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Epirus, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Epirus, Greece
Bedrooms 5
Area 333 m²
For sale 3-storey cottage with an area of 333 sq.m in Epira. The first floor consists of one…
€880,000
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view in Epirus, Greece
5 room house with parking, with mountain view, with city view
Epirus, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
A luxury villa of 465 sq.m in Pubi Yanina is available for sale. The villa consists of three…
€690,000
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator in Polydroso, Greece
3 room apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with elevator
Polydroso, Greece
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€370,000
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
2 room apartment in Oreokastro, Greece
2 room apartment
Oreokastro, Greece
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1
Property Code: 3-356 - Apartment FOR SALE in Oreokastro Center for €155.000 . This 120 sq. m…
€155,000
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings in Kastritsa, Greece
3 room townhouse with city view, with furnishings
Kastritsa, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 160 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has 2 levels. The ground floo…
€280,000
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Neokesaria, Greece
Villa 5 room villa with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Neokesaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
€690,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 room villa with mountain view, with furnishings
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€350,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€200,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€210,000
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
Townhouse with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners wil…
€410,000

