Mountain View Houses for Sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

Zagori Municipality
15
Ioannina Municipality
11
Ioannina
5
Pamvotida Municipal Unit
4
12 properties total found
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, …
$1,03M
Close
Chalet 4 bedrooms in Zagori Municipality, Greece
Chalet 4 bedrooms
Zagori Municipality, Greece
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 237 m²
Number of floors 2
In the beautiful Kavallari of Zagori, a unique stone single-family house of 237 sq.m. is ava…
$292,613
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale maisonette of 130 sq.meters in Epirus. The maisonette has one level. The owners…
$479,881
Close
Monte Online
1 room Cottage in Ano Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$550,107
Close
Villa 4 bedrooms in Leptokaria, Greece
Villa 4 bedrooms
Leptokaria, Greece
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey villa of 240 sq.meters in Epirus. Ground floor consists of one bedroom, li…
$409,654
Close
3 bedroom house in Kipoi, Greece
3 bedroom house
Kipoi, Greece
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 2
Detached house For sale, floor: Ground floor, 1st (2 Levels), in Timfi - Kipoi. The Detached…
$139,831
MIPIF
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 95 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$245,793
Close
4 bedroom house in Elliniko, Greece
4 bedroom house
Elliniko, Greece
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 187 m²
Number of floors 2
In the picturesque Greek town of Ioannina, a double property (ready ground floor residence +…
$234,090
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Tsepelovo, Greece
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Tsepelovo, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone Two-Storey House for Sale We offer for sale a traditional and beautiful stone house…
$215,573
2 bedroom house in Anthrakitis, Greece
2 bedroom house
Anthrakitis, Greece
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 103 m²
Number of floors 1
In the picturesque Anthrakitis of Zagori, a 103 sq.m. detached house is available for sale o…
$35,114
Townhouse in Ano Pedina, Greece
Townhouse
Ano Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$234,088
Close
Villa 5 rooms in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Villa 5 rooms
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 5
Area 435 m²
Number of floors 2
Available for sale Luxurious Villa of 465 sq.m. in Pedini Ioannina. The house is built on th…
$936,353
Close
