Cottages for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

3 properties total found
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings in Neochori, Greece
Cottage 4 bedrooms with mountain view, with furnishings
Neochori, Greece
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale old construction 2-storey house of 80 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consist…
€170,000
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings in Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Cottage 5 bedrooms with mountain view, with city view, with furnishings
Ioannina Municipality, Greece
Rooms 10
Bathrooms count 2
Area 333 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 3-storey house of 333 sq.meters in Epirus. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€880,000
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings in Upper Pedina, Greece
1 room Cottage with mountain view, with furnishings
Upper Pedina, Greece
Rooms 1
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
€470,000

Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
