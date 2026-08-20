Cottages for sale in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

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Cottages in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

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2 properties total found
Cottage in Elafotopos, Greece
Cottage
Elafotopos, Greece
Area 280 m²
For sale wonderful hotel in the enchanting area of Ano Pedina in the Municipality of Zagori.…
$554,933
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
Cottage in Katsikas, Greece
Cottage
Katsikas, Greece
Area 87 m²
For Sale – Detached House in Drosochori, Ioannina For sale in the beautiful area of Dros…
$259,756
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Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Български, Српски
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Properties features in Ioannina Regional Unit, Greece

with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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